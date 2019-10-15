Klyde Warren Park expansion plans call for more green space, special events center

A very popular park on the edge of Downtown Dallas is ready to grow.

Klyde Warren Park is the bridge between Downtown and Uptown Dallas. It sits on top of the Woodall Rodgers Freeway.

The park will be expanded about an acre and a half to the west with more green space over the greenway and a three-story building to host special events.

The special events pavilion will be on the block between St. Paul and Akard streets. Revenue from the rental use of the pavilion space will in part pay for the upkeep of the park.

It will feature a café, rooftop deck and special events ballroom that can serve as a year-around event space and hopefully bring more families out to the area.

The plans also call for updates to the existing Pearl Street water found and children’s park.

Construction on the $110 million project is set to begin in the winter of 2021. It’s expected to take about three years and wrap up in 2024.

Advertisement