Klyde Warren Park swarmed by Argentina fans ahead of Dallas World Cup match

The Brief Massive crowds of Argentina fans have packed into downtown Dallas' Klyde Warren Park for a vibrant, high-energy pre-World Cup rally. Organizers bumped up the event's start time from 5 p.m. to 3 p.m. as countless ticketless supporters gather to celebrate after being priced out of resale markets. The exact end time of the late-night park rally remains unknown, with passionate fans stating they plan to stay until they are kicked out ahead of Monday's noon kickoff.



Klyde Warren Park is vibrating with energy, and a vibrant blue is saturating every bit of space, leaving very little room to even walk through.

Argentina fans take over Klyde Warren Park

What we know:

The excitement and passion of these fans can be heard for blocks. The spirit-filled lyrics and chants, the camaraderie and everything you can imagine with the champions who are looking, not only for a repeat, but they aim to show the world just how loved this Argentina national team is.

World Cup supporters share passion for the champions

What they're saying:

FOX 4 talked to folks who are here from Israel, but they’re lifelong Argentina fans, some others are also lifelong fans, who live as close as Fort Worth.

"We just love the Argentina feel. We just love the crowd, the people, everything," said Anthony Avila, an Argentina fan who traveled from Houston.

"When we found out Argentina was playing here, we tried our best to get some tickets to the World Cup, but unfortunately those were sold out within minutes. The resale were out of our price. But nothing was going to stop you from getting here? That’s right. Nothing is going to stop us from having a good time and cheering our country on," said Hector Andino, an Argentina fan who lives in Fort Worth.

Massive crowds force early start to Dallas rally

Dig deeper:

They moved the start time of this rally up from 5pm to 3pm and folks are still arriving.

FOX 4 was talking with one fan discussing how long it might go on. He said, ‘We’ll be here until they kick us out of the park!’

What's next:

The Argentina vs Austria World Cup match kicks off at noon on Monday at Dallas Stadium.