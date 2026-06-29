King Abdullah II of Jordan visits Richardson restaurant during World Cup visit

The Brief The King of Jordan paid a visit to Khashoka, a local Jordanian restaurant in Richardson, during his trip to North Texas to watch his country play in the World Cup. The Jordanian national team also visited the restaurant following their final World Cup match on Saturday, a 3-1 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina at Dallas Stadium. Khashoka has several locations open in the Middle East, and first opened its doors in Richardson in 2025.



Both soccer royalty and literal royalty from Jordan visited a local restaurant in Richardson during their trip to North Texas for the World Cup.

King Abdullah II of Jordan visits Richardson restaurant

King Abdullah II of Jordan was seen dining at Khashoka, a Jordanian restaurant in Richardson, on Sunday.

Abdullah II was in North Texas to watch his country compete in this year's FIFA World Cup, the country's first-ever appearance in the tournament.

He has been president of Jordan since Feb. 1999.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ CTSY: Khashoka

The Jordanian soccer team also visited Khashoka following their 3-1 loss to Lionel Messi and Argentina.

Khashoka in Richardson

Local perspective:

Khashoka, which means "a spoon that feeds everyone, has several locations open across the Middle East, and first opened its doors in North Texas in 2025. Jordanian food like falafel and mansaf are staples.

The restaurant's owner, Muhammad Albakri, told FOX 4's David Sentendrey the store imports more than 90% of its ingredients directly from Jordan. Most of the store's decoration also comes from the Middle Eastern country.

Albakri had told Sentendrey he hoped the Jordanian national team would visit his restaurant during their Lone Star State stay.

"After a couple of weeks in the United States, trust me, they’re going to miss our traditional dish, and they’re going to have to come!" Albakri laughed.