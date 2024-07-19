18-year-old killed in Lake Highlands shooting, police say

Dallas police are investigating the shooting of an 18-year-old in Lake Highlands on Thursday night.

Police responded to a shooting call on Amanda Lane, not far from I-635, shortly before 11:30 p.m.

18-year-old Khamoni Williams was found on the ground with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Online records show Williams played for Dallas ISD's Emmett J. Conrad High School last season.

Conrad football coach Josh Ragsdale posted two photos of Williams on social media on Friday.

Dallas police say the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to give them a call.