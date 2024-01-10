Kevin Hart responds to Katt Williams: 'You don't entertain the circus. You watch it'

"You don't entertain the circus. You watch it," said actor Kevin Hart when asked about being called out by comedian Katt Williams during an explosive rant on the "Club Shay Shay" podcast.

"When a lion comes out and rides the bike, you don't think about it too hard. You just go, ‘Okay, that's crazy. The lion is riding a bike.’ And then you go home and enjoy the rest of your day."

Hart responded during an interview with FOX 5’s Kevin McCarthy about his new action-comedy, Lift.

"I don't feed into the stuff at all, at the end of the day. It's all entertaining to a certain degree," Hart said. He added he’s sure his fans will fact-check claims like the ones made against him by Williams.

"I just don't have the time for it. There's too much going on," Hart said.

During the podcast, Williams specifically called out Hart and referred to him as a studio "plant."

"He already had his deals when he got here! Have we heard of a comedian that came to LA, and, in his first year in LA, he had his own sitcom on network television, and had his own movie called ‘Soul Plane’ that he was leading? No, we've never heard of that before that person or since that person," Williams said according to an article by FOX News. "What do you think a plant is? Maybe people don't understand the definition of these words."

When asked if he feared any backlash, Williams responded. "Satan can't create anything. That includes blessings for his people. That's why, you know what the No. 1 job of somebody that sold their soul in Hollywood is? Is to act like it didn't happen."

"Gotta get that anger up outcha champ….It’s honestly sad," Hart posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hart has been chosen to receive the Kennedy Center’s Mark Twain Prize for lifetime achievement in American humor. The 44-year-old began performing on open mics in Philadelphia. He has gone on to become one of his generation’s most successful performers, with 11 of his films opening at No. 1 at the box office. His films have grossed more than $4.23 billion in global revenue.

Hart will receive his prize at the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts on March 24.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.