Kerrville community mourns beloved coach, family among Texas flooding victims

The Brief A community gathering was held in Kerrville to mourn and pray for victims of the July 4th flood. Coach Reece Zunker, a beloved teacher and coach, and his wife Paula died in the flood; their children are still missing. Kerrville ISD is providing ongoing support, including counseling services, to its community and assisted in initial camper evacuations.



This was the first time people from Kerrville ISD have come together since the flooding. Residents prayed for the lives lost and for the families still searching for their loved ones.

The flags flew at half-staff at Antler Stadium in Kerrville on Wednesday as hundreds came to pray for the families impacted by the 4th of July flood.

Kerrville ISD

Remembering Coach Zunker

What they're saying:

Coach Bryce Estes was an assistant coach under Reece Zunker. Coach Zunker and his wife Paula died in the storm and their young children have still not been found.

"I’m going to miss his energy. I’m going to miss his support. His family because having kids the same age… it’s going to be tough," said Estes.

Kerrville ISD

"I’m just hoping people feel, whoever they lost, whatever they are feeling, they get some relief back. They get some peace. The lives that were lost, each had a light that shined and some of that comes back into them."

Featured article

Kerrville ISD superintendent on helping community

Local perspective:

Kerrville ISD superintendent Brent Ringo came to the Texas Hill Country from Garland ISD in North Texas. He told FOX 4 about the district jumping into action to bus children out of Camp Lajunta and Camp Mystic.

"He was the Tivy HS teacher of the year, and for the district he was the secondary teacher of the year. And when I got that call on Friday that he and his family were missing…unbelievable and disheartening because of his impact. He was so respected by our coaches, teachers and beloved by our students," said Dr. Ringo.

Kerrville ISD

"I see my kids’ faces in those kids' faces. When there is a call for help, if I am not there as a dad, I would want someone to do what our bus drivers did and say we are going to be there. Our coaches, our Principal and show up to help."