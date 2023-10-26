Death of man in custody at UT Southwestern Medical Center ruled homicide; his mother files lawsuit

The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office has ruled the death of a man in police custody last year a homicide.

His death happened at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

His mother is now suing the UT system.

"I'm very angry right now because there is no reason for Kenneth to be gone," Jocelyn Knotts said.

Jocelyn said her 41-year-old son, Kenneth, was physically healthy and needed help for his mental state, but instead, was killed in custody.

"They said they were trying to give him medical attention," Jocelyn said.

Kenneth was a father of four young children.

"He had a lot of life to live, and loved his children and his family," his mother said.

Kenneth was on a road trip from Houston to Dallas with his girlfriend, when his family said he suffered a mental breakdown.

"Kenneth was crying from Houston to Dallas and the car caught a flat. She said he lost it. Jumped out and escalated," Jocelyn recalled.

According to the autopsy report, Hutchins police first took Kenneth into custody during an incident at a convenience store the morning of November 29, 2022.

The report said he as acting erratically, combative, and spitting.

He was taken to UT Southwestern Medical Center at 8 a.m. for a psychiatry evaluation. About three hours later, he fled.

UT Southwestern police apprehended him and brought him back to the hospital in handcuffs.

At 12:20 p.m., according to the report, he refused to cooperate and was given medication.

Eight minutes later, he was unresponsive and resuscitation efforts were started.

The medical examiner ruled his manner of death "homicide," writing, "based on the case history...and review of available law enforcement body-worn camera footage, it is my opinion that Kenneth Knotts...died as a result of sudden cardiac arrest associated with physical restraint and semi-prone position."

UT Southwestern has not released the body camera footage.

Dallas police said their case involving the UT Southwestern officers was referred to a grand jury.

The Knotts family attorney, Geoff Henley, said the officers’ names still have not been released.

"I feel quite confident UT Southwestern Police Department killed this man, and that there will not be a good explanation in the least," he said.

UT Southwestern told FOX 4 in a statement: "We remain saddened by this loss of life and extend our condolences. In compliance with privacy and other regulations, UT Southwestern is unable to provide further comment."

The family's excessive force lawsuit does not specify damages, but the family is seeking a jury trial.