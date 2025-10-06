Kennedale police identify possible suspect in Saturday homicide
KENNEDALE, Texas - The Kennedale Police Department is searching for a person of interest and a possible suspect in a weekend homicide.
Kennedale Homicide
What we know:
Kennedale investigators say officers responded to a shooting in progress around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 in the 1400 block of Gilman Rd.
Initial reports are that 43-year-old John William Kirkland was shot by another suspect with a shotgun after a "brief altercation." His identity was released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.
The suspect left the scene before police arrived.
Kirkland was taken to a hospital in Arlington where he died about an hour after the shooting.
What we don't know:
The motive behind the shooting has not been released.
Possible Suspect Identified
Police say they are searching for Jackie Lee Allsbrook. He is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown woodland style camouflage shirt or jacket, black shorts, and black shoes.
What you can do:
Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kennedale Police Department Detective Delvin Starling at 817-985-2166 or email at dstarling@cityofkennedale.com.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Kennedale Police Department and the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.