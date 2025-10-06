Kennedale police identify possible suspect in Saturday homicide

article

The Brief Kennedale Police are searching for a suspect in the fatal shooting of 43-year-old John William Kirkland on Saturday, Oct. 4. Kirkland was reportedly shot with a shotgun after a "brief altercation" in the 1400 block of Gilman Rd. Police are seeking Jackie Lee Allsbrook, described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 130lbs, and last seen wearing a camouflage shirt/jacket.



The Kennedale Police Department is searching for a person of interest and a possible suspect in a weekend homicide.

Kennedale Homicide

What we know:

Kennedale investigators say officers responded to a shooting in progress around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4 in the 1400 block of Gilman Rd.

Initial reports are that 43-year-old John William Kirkland was shot by another suspect with a shotgun after a "brief altercation." His identity was released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office.

The suspect left the scene before police arrived.

Kirkland was taken to a hospital in Arlington where he died about an hour after the shooting.

What we don't know:

The motive behind the shooting has not been released.

Possible Suspect Identified

Police say they are searching for Jackie Lee Allsbrook. He is described as a white male, 5'9" tall, 130lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a brown woodland style camouflage shirt or jacket, black shorts, and black shoes.

What you can do:

Anyone with any information regarding this incident is asked to contact Kennedale Police Department Detective Delvin Starling at 817-985-2166 or email at dstarling@cityofkennedale.com.