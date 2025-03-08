Texas high school basketball: Kennedale wins 4A Division 2 title
(Source: UIL)
Kennedale High School defeated Houston Wheatley on Friday to win the 4A Division 2 title in boys basketball.
The Wildcats squeaked out the victory 69-65.
Kennedale trailed at halftime and only led for just under seven minutes of the game.
The Wildcats dominated the paint during the matchup, outscoring Wheatley 52-32.
Kennedale guard Trey Smith was named the game's MVP.
Smith put up 22 points and 10 steals in the championship game.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.