Kennedale High School defeated Houston Wheatley on Friday to win the 4A Division 2 title in boys basketball.

The Wildcats squeaked out the victory 69-65.

Kennedale trailed at halftime and only led for just under seven minutes of the game.

The Wildcats dominated the paint during the matchup, outscoring Wheatley 52-32.

Kennedale guard Trey Smith was named the game's MVP.

Smith put up 22 points and 10 steals in the championship game.