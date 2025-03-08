Expand / Collapse search

Texas high school basketball: Kennedale wins 4A Division 2 title

By
Published  March 8, 2025 12:18pm CST
High School Sports
FOX 4
Image 1 of 9

(Source: UIL)

Kennedale High School defeated Houston Wheatley on Friday to win the 4A Division 2 title in boys basketball.

The Wildcats squeaked out the victory 69-65.

Kennedale trailed at halftime and only led for just under seven minutes of the game.

The Wildcats dominated the paint during the matchup, outscoring Wheatley 52-32.

Kennedale guard Trey Smith was named the game's MVP.

Smith put up 22 points and 10 steals in the championship game.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the University Interscholastic League.

High School SportsTarrant County