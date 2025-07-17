Woman arrested, charged in Irving Waffle House shooting

article

The Brief A 20-year-old woman, Kendahl Dnaye Williams, has been arrested and charged in connection with a June Waffle House robbery and shooting in Irving. Williams faces two counts of aggravated robbery, with her bond set at $400,000. Three people were shot in the incident; two sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and one had serious injuries.



A 20-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a robbery and shooting at an Irving Waffle House that occurred in June, according to Irving police.

What we know:

Kendahl Dnaye Williams, 20, was arrested in connection with the June 7 shooting outside an Irving Waffle House. She is charged with two counts of aggravated robbery and has been booked into the Dallas County Jail. Her bond is set at $400,000.

Kendahl Dnaye Williams. Courtesy: Irving Police Department

The backstory:

Police were called to the 2000 block of East State Highway 356 for a shooting around 6:15 a.m. on June 7, 2025. Officers found three people who had been shot in the restaurant's parking lot.

The victims were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of their injuries. Two of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while one had a serious injury.