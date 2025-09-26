Texas AG Ken Paxton serves up burgers at Plano McDondalds

article

The Brief Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton worked the drive-through at a Plano McDonald's on Friday. Paxton implied the stop was part of his campaign to unseat U.S. Senator John Cornyn. The AG is challenging Cornyn for the Republican nomination and will likely face one of several Democrats in the general election.



Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton spent some time Friday working the drive-through at a McDonald's in Plano.

In his post on X, formerly Twitter, the AG said he hoped to be promoted to senator.

Ken Paxton works at McDonalds

Paxton posted a few short videos to X Friday evening, saying he surprised a few Plano customers while serving up hamburgers.

The videos show Paxton passing orders through the drive-through window, working the french fry station, and taking a look at the order monitor.

Paxton implied that the stop was a move in his campaign to win US Sen. John Cornyn's seat in the upcoming race.

Paxton challenges Cornyn for Senate

Paxton announced in April his intent to run against Cornyn, challenging the former Republican minority whip, who also previously served as Texas AG.

The attorney general openly considered the possibility in an interview shortly after he was acquitted in his 2023 impeachment trial.

Prior to becoming attorney general, Paxton was a member of the Texas House of Representatives and Texas Senate.

Paxton will be allowed to continue as attorney general while running for Senate.

Senator John Cornyn announced he was running for a fifth term in the Senate late last month.

Cornyn has not lost an election in Texas.

He was elected to the Texas Supreme Court in 1990, won an attorney general race in 1998 and then defeated a crowded field to become US Senator in 2002.

Whoever wins the Republican primary will face one of several Democratic challengers.

Most recently, Texas Rep. James Talarico (D-Austin) threw his hat in the ring. Talarico is an eighth-generation Texan, a former middle school teacher and Presbyterian seminarian.

Former U.S. Rep. Allred, who lost to Ted Cruz in the 2024 U.S. Senate race, has already announced he is running for Cornyn's seat.

Retired NASA astronaut Terry Virts has also announced he is running for the Democratic nomination.

Other possible opponents could include former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, who attempted a bid for Ted Cruz's seat in 2018, and U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro.