Paxton defends drinking accusations against Phelan, House investigators recount alleged misconduct by Paxton

A day after calling for House Speaker Dade Phelan to resign for allegedly drinking on the job, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is defending those claims.

On the Mark Davis Show on 660am The Answer Wednesday morning Paxton said statewide leaders are "fed up" with Phelan.

"I'm not the only frustrated statewide leader. I'm just the only one that's saying something now. But if you could privately talk to grassroots people, state party leaders, state elected leaders, almost everybody I talked to is incredibly frustrated. And I just decided after the weekend thinking about this, that I was going to say something about this," said Paxton.

Video of Phelan slurring his words at the end of a marathon House session Friday went viral over the weekend. On Tuesday, Paxton called for an investigation in Phelan and asked him to step down at the end of the legislative session.

Paxton claimed, without proof, that it's "not uncommon" for Phelan to be intoxicated while leading the House.

Some have raised concerns that Phelan could have been having a medical episode.

"I haven't heard him say that. If it's true, put out the medical evidence," said Paxton.

Phelan's camp argued that Paxton is using the video as a way to distract from a public hearing on an investigation into the attorney general on Wednesday.

House ethics investigators say that there is a years-long pattern of questionable conduct by Paxton and his office.

The investigators said Paxton likely broke a number of laws and used his power to help a donor to his campaign.

FOX 4's Steven Dial detailed some of the allegations in a thread on Twitter during the hearing.

Four employees went to federal and state investigators accusing Paxton of accepting bribes and other misconduct in October 2020. A proposed $3.3 million agreement to settle the lawsuit is also a point of contention.

Speaker Phelan has publicly opposed using the state budget to pay the settlement.

Paxton responded to the investigation on the Mark Davis Show.

"This is what they have time to do, as opposed to some of the important things like school choice or fixing the fact that the Court of Criminal Appeals struck down my ability to prosecute voter fraud. That's what frustrates me, that this is where they're spending their effort," Paxton said.

In a statement following the public portion of the hearing Paxton said, in part, "The false testimony of highly partisan Democrat lawyers with the goal of manipulating and misleading the public is reprehensible."

The House Investigative Committee may recommend impeachment for Paxton.