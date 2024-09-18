4 charged with capital murder in Far Northeast Dallas killing

article

Dallas police have announced four arrests in connection to an August murder in Far Northeast Dallas.

On August 11, 48-year-old Shaun Smith was found dead on Plano Road, not far from Forest Lane.

Further investigation determined that Smith had been murdered.

Arrests have been made over the last few weeks.

Jared Russel, 27, and Deanna Palmer, 23, were arrested by the Dallas Police Fugitive Unit on August 28.

Two days later, Marissa Mitchell, 35, was arrested in Austin.

Police arrested 56-year-old Byron Nelson in East Texas on Tuesday.

All four suspects are charged with capital murder.

Police did not go into detail about Smith's killing or the role of the suspects in his death.