Dallas dog with horrifically matted fur could barely walk. Look at him now!

By and
Published  September 19, 2024 10:17am CDT
DALLAS - A Dallas dog with fur so matted he could barely see or walk will soon have a chance at adoption.

Photos show the horrific state of Noah’s fur after he was picked up by Dallas Animal Services last week on Botham Jean Boulevard.

Shelter vets shaved him down and found a broken leg that he refused to put any weight on.

The rescue group Friends in United Rescue has since taken the 7-year-old pup in for additional care.

The organization said he's doing great but will need surgery to repair a torn tendon.

Noah's surgery and care won’t be cheap, even with a discounted rate from vets who routinely help out animal rescue groups.

That’s why Friends United in Rescue has started a fundraising campaign. To donate, visit www.facebook.com/FriendsUnitedinRescue.

Once healed, Noah will be available for adoption through the rescue organization.