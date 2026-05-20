Keller Police warn of dangerous e-bike usage
KELLER, Texas - A rash of dangerous incidents prompted the Keller Police Department to issue a statement on teen e-bike usage.
E-bike warning in Keller
What they're saying:
The Keller Police Department's statement on e-bike usage included a video of reckless usage of e-bikes on Johnson Road.
The dash-cam video shows riders ignoring traffic laws and evading arrest.
Keller PD are asking parents to educate their children on the rules and regulations on using e-bikes, which include:
- E-bike riders must be over the age of 15.
- Riders under 16 must wear a helmet.
- E-bikes cannot go more than 15 mph on trails.
- Keller ordinances prohibit wearing headphones or earbuds on an e-bike.
The department also notes that e-bikes differ from e-motorcycles, which require a specific license and cannot travel on trails.
The Source: Information in this story comes from the Keller Police Department.