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Keller Police warn of dangerous e-bike usage

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Published  May 20, 2026 9:11 PM CDT
Keller
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The Brief

    • The Keller Police Department is warning against dangerous usage of e-bikes after a rash of incidents involving young riders.
    • The department released dashcam footage of several teenagers speeding and evading officers on e-bikes being ridden down Johnson Road.
    • Keller PD is asking parents to educate their children on the regulations for riding e-bikes, which includes wearing helmets and maintaining a speed under 15 mph on trails.

KELLER, Texas - A rash of dangerous incidents prompted the Keller Police Department to issue a statement on teen e-bike usage.

E-bike warning in Keller

What they're saying:

The Keller Police Department's statement on e-bike usage included a video of reckless usage of e-bikes on Johnson Road.

The dash-cam video shows riders ignoring traffic laws and evading arrest.

Keller PD are asking parents to educate their children on the rules and regulations on using e-bikes, which include:

  • E-bike riders must be over the age of 15.
  • Riders under 16 must wear a helmet.
  • E-bikes cannot go more than 15 mph on trails.
  • Keller ordinances prohibit wearing headphones or earbuds on an e-bike.

The department also notes that e-bikes differ from e-motorcycles, which require a specific license and cannot travel on trails.

The Source: Information in this story comes from the Keller Police Department.

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