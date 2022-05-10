Expand / Collapse search

Keller Marine's school surprise: 3rd grader sees big brother for first time in 3 years

Keller Marine surprises siblings at their school

Keller ISD third-grader Brandon Ballard thought his class was participating in a pep rally before the STAAR exam. Then this happened. It was the first time he's seen his big brother in three years.

KELLER, Texas - A third-grader had a big day in the Keller Independent School District in Tarrant County.

Brandon Ballard thought his class was participating in a pep rally before the STAAR exam. But then his big brother, Issac, surprised him.

Issac serves in the Marines and returned home after three years in Japan. It was his first trip back stateside since the pandemic.

Isaac also surprised his sister in her class.