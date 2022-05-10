Keller Marine's school surprise: 3rd grader sees big brother for first time in 3 years

A third-grader had a big day in the Keller Independent School District in Tarrant County.

Brandon Ballard thought his class was participating in a pep rally before the STAAR exam. But then his big brother, Issac, surprised him.

Issac serves in the Marines and returned home after three years in Japan. It was his first trip back stateside since the pandemic.

Isaac also surprised his sister in her class.