Keller man wanted for murdering his ex-wife found dead in apparent suicide
KELLER, Texas - Keller police said a man accused of killing his ex-wife earlier this week was found dead Saturday morning in an apparent suicide.
Police had been searching for 59-year-old Mark Stanush after he reportedly killed Teresa Salber Tuesday night at a home in the 500 block of Manchester Court.
The two divorced in February, and Salber had a protective order in place against Stanush for a pending family violence assault case.
Court records showed that he previously threatened to kill her.
According to police, Stanush was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound inside his vehicle outside the Walmart in Midlothian.