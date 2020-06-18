Keller man wanted for murdering his ex-wife
KELLER, Texas - Police in the Fort Worth suburb of Keller need help finding a man wanted for the murder of his ex-wife.
Mark Stanush allegedly shot and killed Teresa Salyer Tuesday night at a home near Rufe Snow Drive and Keller Parkway.
The 59-year-old suspect was last seen driving a black Toyota Tundra pickup truck with the license plate MSJ3207.
Anyone who spots him should call 911 or the Keller Police Department at 817-743-4536.
Stanush may still be armed, police said.