Keller ISD drops plan to split the district in two

The Brief Keller ISD's school board president says splitting the district to save money is no longer an option. The board learned that a split would actually cost the district tens of millions of dollars. The news comes a day after the TEA said it was reviewing complaints about the district’s governance



The Keller Independent School District’s board of trustees will not follow through with plans to split the district to deal with budget restraints.

Keller ISD won't split

What's new:

In a letter shared with parents, Keller ISD’s board president said implementing a split would add a bigger financial burden to the district.

"While the reshaping process is allowed by state law, there are certain obstacles identified during the vetting process that prevent the district from moving forward," Dr. Charles Randklev said.

More specifically, Randklev said Keller ISD currently has a $700 million debt from previous bonds. Distributing that debt fairly would require tens of millions of dollars in additional funding.

"Despite these challenges, we remain steadfast in our commitment to exploring viable solutions and advocating for the best interests of the Keller ISD community," he said.

TEA reviews Keller ISD complaints

What we know:

The update comes a day after the Texas Education Agency said it was reviewing complaints made against Keller ISD.

The TEA said it was not investigating the district and acknowledged that local school districts are legally allowed to split.

However, the agency said it received complaints about the district’s governance. Parents expressed concern over transparency after suddenly learning some district leaders were considering a split.

Keller ISD Superintendent resigns

The backstory:

In February, Superintendent Dr. Tracy Johnson resigned in opposition to the split.

She stepped down during a school board meeting because she disagreed with trustees who were pushing forward with a plan to divide the district and the community.

Dr. Cory Wilson was appointed as her interim replacement.

Related article

Keller ISD considers splitting the district

The backstory:

Like many Texas public school districts, Keller ISD is currently grappling with a multi-billion-dollar budget deficit.

But unlike other districts that are cutting staff or closing schools, some Keller ISD leaders believe a split would have helped the district save money while reducing class sizes and offering more individual attention for students.

Randklev said the plan to "reshape" the district was a direct response to the lack of funding for public schools.

The idea caused a public uproar with parents on both sides of the issue packing school board meetings in January and February.

