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Keller High School band director arrested for DWI

By
FOX 4
Keller
Published July 16, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
Published July 16, 2026 11:28 AM CDT
article

Daniel Bloss

The Brief

    • Keller High School head band director Daniel Bloss was arrested Wednesday by Colleyville police on a driving while intoxicated charge.
    • Bloss was booked into the Tarrant County jail; he also teaches music classes at the high school.
    • Police have not released specific details about the arrest, and Keller ISD has not yet commented on the situation.

KELLER, Texas - Keller High School’s band director was arrested recently for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

What we know:

According to jail records, Daniel Bloss was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Colleyville Police Department.

He was being held in the Tarrant County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Bloss is the head band director at Keller High School and teaches music classes. Prior to teaching at Keller High School, he was a band director at Timberview Middle School.

What we don't know:

Colleyville police have not yet released any details on the circumstances surrounding the case.

Keller ISD has not yet commented on his arrest.

The Source: The information in this story comes from Tarrant County jail records.

KellerColleyvilleCrime and Public Safety