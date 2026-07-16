Keller High School band director arrested for DWI
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KELLER, Texas - Keller High School’s band director was arrested recently for allegedly driving while intoxicated.
What we know:
According to jail records, Daniel Bloss was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Colleyville Police Department.
He was being held in the Tarrant County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Bloss is the head band director at Keller High School and teaches music classes. Prior to teaching at Keller High School, he was a band director at Timberview Middle School.
What we don't know:
Colleyville police have not yet released any details on the circumstances surrounding the case.
Keller ISD has not yet commented on his arrest.
The Source: The information in this story comes from Tarrant County jail records.