Keller High School band director arrested for DWI

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The Brief Keller High School head band director Daniel Bloss was arrested Wednesday by Colleyville police on a driving while intoxicated charge. Bloss was booked into the Tarrant County jail; he also teaches music classes at the high school. Police have not released specific details about the arrest, and Keller ISD has not yet commented on the situation.



Keller High School’s band director was arrested recently for allegedly driving while intoxicated.

What we know:

According to jail records, Daniel Bloss was taken into custody on Wednesday by the Colleyville Police Department.

He was being held in the Tarrant County jail on a charge of driving while intoxicated.

Bloss is the head band director at Keller High School and teaches music classes. Prior to teaching at Keller High School, he was a band director at Timberview Middle School.

What we don't know:

Colleyville police have not yet released any details on the circumstances surrounding the case.

Keller ISD has not yet commented on his arrest.