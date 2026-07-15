6 arrested at final World Cup match in Arlington

The Brief Six arrests were made during Tuesday's France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal match at Dallas Stadium, bringing the total arrests across eight games to 52. Most offenses are typical for major sporting events, primarily involving criminal trespassing, public intoxication, ticket scalping, and trademark counterfeiting. Arlington police did not release any specific details about the individuals who were arrested.



Roughly 631,000 fans visited Dallas Stadium for the nine 2026 World Cup matches. Even more flocked to the Arlington Entertainment District.

But only a handful of visitors found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Arrests at Dallas Stadium

What we know:

Arlington police said there were six arrests during Tuesday’s match between France and Spain.

That included arrests for solicitation/scalping, possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, assault, public intoxication, and outstanding warrants.

What they're saying:

"This was our final match. We’re extremely proud of the efforts of our officers, our federal, state, and local public safety partners, our city partners, and everyone else who played a role in ensuring that fans had a fun, safe time while in our city. We couldn’t have done this without them," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Arlington PD (Arlington PD)

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the individuals who were arrested.

World Cup Arrests in Arlington

By the numbers:

While there were no major issues in Arlington, there were arrests at each of the matches.

June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 arrests

June 17: England vs. Croatia – 6 arrests

June 22: Argentina vs. Austria – 9 arrests

June 25: Japan vs. Sweden – 1 arrest

June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan – 7 arrests

June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway – 4 arrests

July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – 3 arrests

July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – 13 arrests

July 14: France vs. Spain – 6 arrests

Dig deeper:

Most of the arrests have been for crimes you might expect at a sporting event.

trademark counterfeiting

criminal trespassing

public intoxication

liquor law violations

assault

family violence assault

solicitation over scalping tickets

possession of marijuana

out-of-state parole violation

outstanding warrants