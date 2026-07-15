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6 arrested at final World Cup match in Arlington

By
FOX 4
FIFA World Cup
Published July 15, 2026 3:07 PM CDT
Published July 15, 2026 3:07 PM CDT
A look back at our favorite World Cup moments
A look back at our favorite World Cup moments

A look back at our favorite World Cup moments

Just as soon as it arrived, the World Cup has left North Texas. Our area hosted nine matches, more than any other host city. Here's a look back at some of our favorite moments.

The Brief

    • Six arrests were made during Tuesday's France vs. Spain World Cup semifinal match at Dallas Stadium, bringing the total arrests across eight games to 52.
    • Most offenses are typical for major sporting events, primarily involving criminal trespassing, public intoxication, ticket scalping, and trademark counterfeiting.
    • Arlington police did not release any specific details about the individuals who were arrested.

ARLINGTON, Texas - Roughly 631,000 fans visited Dallas Stadium for the nine 2026 World Cup matches. Even more flocked to the Arlington Entertainment District.

But only a handful of visitors found themselves on the wrong side of the law.

Arrests at Dallas Stadium

What we know:

Arlington police said there were six arrests during Tuesday’s match between France and Spain.

That included arrests for solicitation/scalping, possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, assault, public intoxication, and outstanding warrants.

What they're saying:

"This was our final match. We’re extremely proud of the efforts of our officers, our federal, state, and local public safety partners, our city partners, and everyone else who played a role in ensuring that fans had a fun, safe time while in our city. We couldn’t have done this without them," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department.

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Arlington PD (Arlington PD)

What we don't know:

Police did not release any information about the individuals who were arrested. 

World Cup Arrests in Arlington

By the numbers:

While there were no major issues in Arlington, there were arrests at each of the matches.

  • June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 arrests
  • June 17: England vs. Croatia – 6 arrests
  • June 22: Argentina vs. Austria – 9 arrests
  • June 25: Japan vs. Sweden – 1 arrest
  • June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan – 7 arrests
  • June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway – 4 arrests
  • July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – 3 arrests
  • July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – 13 arrests
  • July 14: France vs. Spain – 6 arrests

Dig deeper:

Most of the arrests have been for crimes you might expect at a sporting event. 

  • trademark counterfeiting
  • criminal trespassing
  • public intoxication
  • liquor law violations
  • assault
  • family violence assault
  • solicitation over scalping tickets
  • possession of marijuana
  • out-of-state parole violation
  • outstanding warrants

The Source: The information for this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.

FIFA World CupCrime and Public SafetyArlington