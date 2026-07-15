6 arrested at final World Cup match in Arlington
ARLINGTON, Texas - Roughly 631,000 fans visited Dallas Stadium for the nine 2026 World Cup matches. Even more flocked to the Arlington Entertainment District.
But only a handful of visitors found themselves on the wrong side of the law.
Arrests at Dallas Stadium
What we know:
Arlington police said there were six arrests during Tuesday’s match between France and Spain.
That included arrests for solicitation/scalping, possession of marijuana/drug paraphernalia, criminal trespassing, assault, public intoxication, and outstanding warrants.
What they're saying:
"This was our final match. We’re extremely proud of the efforts of our officers, our federal, state, and local public safety partners, our city partners, and everyone else who played a role in ensuring that fans had a fun, safe time while in our city. We couldn’t have done this without them," said Tim Ciesco, a spokesperson for the Arlington Police Department.
Arlington PD (Arlington PD)
What we don't know:
Police did not release any information about the individuals who were arrested.
World Cup Arrests in Arlington
By the numbers:
While there were no major issues in Arlington, there were arrests at each of the matches.
- June 14: Netherlands vs. Japan – 3 arrests
- June 17: England vs. Croatia – 6 arrests
- June 22: Argentina vs. Austria – 9 arrests
- June 25: Japan vs. Sweden – 1 arrest
- June 27: Argentina vs. Jordan – 7 arrests
- June 30: Ivory Coast vs. Norway – 4 arrests
- July 3: Australia vs. Egypt – 3 arrests
- July 6: Portugal vs. Spain – 13 arrests
- July 14: France vs. Spain – 6 arrests
Dig deeper:
Most of the arrests have been for crimes you might expect at a sporting event.
- trademark counterfeiting
- criminal trespassing
- public intoxication
- liquor law violations
- assault
- family violence assault
- solicitation over scalping tickets
- possession of marijuana
- out-of-state parole violation
- outstanding warrants
The Source: The information for this story comes from the Arlington Police Department.