Fort Worth parking lot shooting leaves one man dead; multiple people detained for questioning

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The Brief A man died after being shot at least once in a Fort Worth parking lot late Tuesday night, despite receiving emergency medical care at the scene. Homicide detectives have detained several people at the scene for questioning, though no formal arrests or charges have been announced. The shooter's motive remains unclear, and the victim's identity will be released pending notification of his next-of-kin.



Detectives are investigating a late-night shooting that left a man dead in a Fort Worth parking lot, authorities said Wednesday.

Several people have been detained in connection with the incident, which occurred just before midnight.

Fatal parking lot shooting

What we know:

Fort Worth police officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1400 block of Carol Oaks Lane at 11:41 p.m. on Tuesday, July 14.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male lying on the ground in a parking lot. The victim appeared to have been shot at least once, according to police.

First responders from the police and fire departments administered emergency medical care at the scene. However, the victim did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead at 12:07 a.m. on Wednesday, July 15.

Homicide detectives were called to the scene and are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

While police confirmed that several people at the scene were detained for questioning, authorities have not yet announced any formal arrests or charges.

What we don't know:

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will publicly release the identity of the deceased man once his next-of-kin has been formally notified.

What you can do:

The Fort Worth Police Department is asking anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact investigators on the FWPD Non-Emergency Line at 817-392-4222, or call Crime Stoppers at 817-469-TIPS (8477) (Anonymous tips may be eligible for a reward).