Dallas fire crews battle three-alarm fire at auto shop

Fire crews battled a massive fire off South Buckner Boulevard in Dallas on Monday afternoon.

Smoke from the fire at Keith McCoy Automotive could be seen from miles away.

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the area just before 4:30 p.m.

60 to 70 firefighters were brought in to put out the blaze.

Dallas Fire-Rescue says that the wind helped the fire spread.

The ceiling of the auto shop collapsed.

DFR said no one was inside the building at the time of the fire.

One firefighter suffered a lower leg injury and was taken to the hospital.