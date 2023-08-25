Keanu Reeves' band is coming to Dallas next month

Beloved movie star Keanu Reeves is coming to Dallas to show he's more than just an actor.

Reeves and his band, Dogstar, are coming to the Granada Theater on September 26.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 18: Keanu Reeves of Dogstar performs onstage at The Roxy Theatre on July 18, 2023 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Dogstar )

The band was formed in 1991 and played together until going dormant in the early 2000s.

Now they are back with a nationwide tour and an album ‘Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees’ which is set to be released in October.

The John Wick star plays bass in the three-piece band.

Tickets went on sale this Friday.