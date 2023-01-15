Authorities seek information on missing woman in Collin County

article

The Collin County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to find a 33-year-old woman who was reported missing last week.

Kayla Kelley was reported missing on January 11 after her friends said they had not seen her for several days.

Kelley's vehicle was found in a remote area of Frisco, though no further details were released about where it was found.

Authorities said their investigation led them to identify 32-year-old Ocastor Ferguson as a person of interest.

Ferguson has been arrested and charged with kidnapping. He is being held on $1 million bond.

The Collin County Sheriff's Office did not release any additional information on Ferguson's arrest.

Anyone with information about Kelley is asked to call the Collin County Sheriff's Office at (972)547-5100 or text 847411.