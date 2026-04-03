Rising convention center renovation costs could force Dallas to close busy connecting bridges

The Brief Rising costs of construction on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center could lead to the closure of two viaducts that connect downtown to Oak Cliff. Dallas is proposing turning the Houston Street viaduct into a pedestrian bridge, while the Jefferson Street viaduct could become a two-way road that ends on Hotel Street. Residents and Dallas City Council members are concerned changing the road patterns will lead to a traffic nightmare.



Two busy bridges that connect Oak Cliff to downtown Dallas could become casualties of construction on the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

Dallas to Oak Cliff viaduct alterations

What we know:

Dallas could change their renovation plans for the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center due to higher-than-expected costs.

Concrete and steel prices have risen, causing the city to propose lowering the renovated convention center two stories.

Dallas says the move would save more than $500 million, but at the cost of the Jefferson Street viaduct and the Houston Street viaduct that currently run underneath the structure.

The Houston Street viaduct, which connects Oak Cliff to downtown Dallas from the west, would be turned into a bike and pedestrian-only bridge.

The Jefferson Street viaduct, which goes under the convention center and connects to Market Street, would be turned into a two-way road that would end at Hotel Street.

"This seems like a very bad idea"

Local perspective:

"It'd be like cutting your nose off because you have a cold. It's a foolish thing."

Oak Cliff resident John Barr has concerns about closing off an important route to downtown Dallas.

"Without this being firm in a plan, I don't know if I'd let the construction company tear down my house without us knowing what we're gonna build back," Barr told FOX 4's Lori Brown.

John Barr

"It's gonna decrease the ability for these families to get there," Barr continued. "A lot of these children go to school downtown and the church schools. They're not gonna get there this way. People aren't gonna come to Bishop Arts."

Dallas City Council members hold similar concerns.

"We have people coming to our building with buttons that say connect the core, and what this is doing is disconnecting the core," said Dallas City Councilwoman Cara Mendelsohn at a Transportation and Infrastructure Meeting. "This seems like a very bad idea."

Chad West, the councilmember who represents Oak Cliff, tells Brown he has concerns about the proposed changes bottlenecking traffic in the area.

"I did meet with the Hunts, who have the potential hotel to the west of Houston, and understand their concern about access to the garage," West said. "Then also, how do we get the at-grade crossing, how does that play with the pedestrians and bikes that are coming off Houston?"

What's next:

The Dallas Transportation Committee asked city staff to bring back more options along with estimated costs. The date for that update has not been set.

Renovation of the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center is scheduled for completion in 2029.