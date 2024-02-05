Kaufman County inmate recaptured shortly after escape

An inmate is back in custody after briefly escaping in Kaufman County, east of Dallas.

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office said Kenneth Minafee managed to slip out of his restraints and ran away from officers Sunday.

It happened during a transfer from the Forney Police Department.

Authorities found Minafee at a McDonald’s restaurant about 20 minutes after he ran off.

He had been arrested Saturday for burglary.

He’ll now face an additional escape charge.