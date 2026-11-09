Kaufman County Constable deputy charged with child sexual abuse

The Brief On November 7, the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested 46-year-old Robert Manor and charged him with indecency with a child with sexual contact. Manor is currently employed as a deputy with the Kaufman County Precinct #2 Constable's office, where he has been placed on leave during the investigation. Police have not detailed the nature of the allegations that led to Manor's arrest. He has since been released from jail on a $75,000 bond.



A Kaufman County Constable deputy was arrested over the weekend on a felony child sexual abuse charge.

Kaufman County Constable deputy arrested

Robert Dwain Manor III (Kaufman County Sheriff's Office)

What we know:

On Saturday, November 7, at around 3:55 a.m., the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office arrested 46-year-old Robert Dwain Major III.

He has been charged with one count of indecency with a child by sexual contact, a felony offense, according to an arrest report obtained by FOX 4.

Manor posted his $75,000 bond later on November 7 and was released from jail.

Dig deeper:

Manor is employed as a deputy at the Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 Constable's office, where he has worked since 2020, according to public records.

Those same records indicate he previously worked at the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office and police departments in Quinlan, Crandall, and Vernon since 2010.

The Kaufman County Constable's office says they have placed Manor on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.

What we don't know:

Officials have not released details of the allegations that led to Manor's arrest.

Kaufman County Constable statement

What they're saying:

"On November 6, 2026, the Kaufman County Precinct No. 2 Constable’s office was notified that one of our deputies was the subject of an investigation by the Kaufman County sheriff's Office for alleged criminal conduct. As we have only just now been made aware of this allegation, I want to make sure our department has the opportunity to fully assess the situation so we can determine the best path forward. The Deputy was immediately placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation. My promise to you is that the Precinct # 2 Constable’s office strives to protect the public trust, provides transparency and takes any allegations of misconduct very seriously."