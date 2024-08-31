Kaufman County deputies looking for aggravated assault suspect who cut on ankle monitor

article

The Kaufman County Sheriff's Office is looking for a man awaiting trial who cut off his ankle monitor.

The sheriff's office says Chase Young is wanted for warrants from an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon case.

Young was released on bond from a related case and given a GPS ankle monitor.

Deputies say Young cut the monitor off and did not appear at a court hearing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.