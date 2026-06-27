Kaufman County capital murder suspect arrested at Arizona-Mexico border

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The Brief Texas capital murder suspect Diego Carlos Rodriguez was captured Tuesday afternoon by a multi-agency task force near the Mexican border in Douglas, Arizona. Rodriguez is the second person arrested in connection with the March 26 rural Kaufman County shooting that left 18-year-old Kace Leatherwood dead and another teen wounded. While a co-defendant faces adult charges and a $20.2 million bond, authorities have not yet released a motive or confirmed an extradition timeline for Rodriguez.



A months-long, multi-agency manhunt culminated in the arrest of a Texas capital murder suspect tracked down near the Mexican border in Arizona, authorities announced.

Kaufman County murder

What we know:

Diego Carlos Rodriguez, 18, who was wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of 18-year-old Kace Leatherwood, was taken into custody at approximately 3 p.m. in Douglas, Arizona, according to the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office.

The arrest follows a federal and state search that included a $15,000 reward and a prominent fugitive alert issued by the U.S. Marshals Service.

What they're saying:

"Today's arrest is the result of countless hours of investigative work and the unwavering commitment of our deputies, investigators, and law enforcement partners," Kaufman County Sheriff Bryan Beavers said in a statement, noting that the apprehension involved collaborative efforts across local, state, and federal agencies.

Rodriguez is the second suspect arrested in the case. On April 8, Kaufman County authorities arrested Felizardo Torres Mascareno, 17, in relation to the shooting. Jail records show Mascareno is being charged as an adult with capital murder and aggravated robbery, with bonds totaling more than $20.2 million.

Felizardo Torres Mascareno

Kase Leatherwood, Luis Velez shot

The backstory:

The charges stem from a March 26 shooting on County Road 103 in rural Kaufman County. Deputies responding to an emergency call at around 10 p.m. discovered two 18-year-old victims, identified as Leatherwood and Luis Velez, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Leatherwood later died from his injuries, while Velez survived the attack. Family members of Leatherwood held a donor walk at Methodist Hospital Dallas on April 2 to honor his organ donation, followed by a memorial service in Terrell.

Authorities have not released details regarding a motive for the shooting or when Rodriguez will face extradition back to Texas.