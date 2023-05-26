Katy Trail adding extra police after reports of women being harassed

article

The Dallas Police Department is adding officers to the Katy Trail after reports of females being harassed.

A notice posted on the Katy Trail social media pages asked people running and walking along the trail to be extra aware of their surroundings and to go out with a buddy if possible.

They ask anyone who doesn't feel safe to call 911 and use the mile marker signs along the trail to let police know where you are on the trail.

Featured article

Dallas Police tell FOX 4 they are aware of recent reports of women being harassed and are investigating, as well as monitoring trail systems.