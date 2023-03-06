Family of White Settlement teen killed by drunk driver files lawsuit against Lake Worth bar

The family of a White Settlement teen who was killed when an alleged drunken driver crashed into their home has filed a lawsuit against the Lake Worth bar that served the drivers.

18-year-old Katey Kirkland was killed in August 2022 when a truck driven by Donald Gruber and Peggy Cox drove through their home in White Settlement.

White Settlement Police arrested Donald Gruber, 63.

Last week, a new civil lawsuit was filed against Gruber, Cox and The Point on Lake Worth, the bar where they were drinking prior to the crash.

"Gruber and Cox were obviously intoxicated when they were served, and the Point’s employees knowingly served them alcohol. The Point failed to have properly trained employees, and/or encouraged its employees to ignore the law, in serving Gruber and Cox, which directly led to Katey’s death," the lawsuit reads.

Gruber has been charged with intoxication manslaughter and intoxication assault. Cox who was said to also have operated the vehicle at some point was charged with manslaughter.

The lawsuit claims the bar was familiar with Gruber and knew that he "regularly drank to intoxication".

A Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission investigation is ongoing.

"What's apparent is that these were two people who were far past the point where any alcohol service should have been cut off. If it had, then this family would be looking forward to Katey's high school graduation rather than continuing to mourn the death of their only child," said the Kirkland family's attorney Michael Lyons.

Kirkland's father, Kevin, is still recovering from injuries he sustained in the crash.

The lawsuit seeks to receive compensation for the emotional distress, funeral and burial expenses and other financial damages.