Expand / Collapse search

Body found in Trinity River in Dallas, officials say

By
Published  April 1, 2025 12:29pm CDT
Dallas
FOX 4

DALLAS - A body was found in the Trinity River on Monday in Dallas, according to city officials.

What we know:

A person spotted the body in the river near 615 Regal Row just before 1:30 p.m.

Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and recovered the body.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released any further details.

The person’s identity and how they ended up in the river remain unknown.

The Source: A Public Information Officer from the City of Dallas provided the information in this article.

Dallas