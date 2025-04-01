Body found in Trinity River in Dallas, officials say
DALLAS - A body was found in the Trinity River on Monday in Dallas, according to city officials.
What we know:
A person spotted the body in the river near 615 Regal Row just before 1:30 p.m.
Dallas Fire-Rescue responded and recovered the body.
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released any further details.
The person’s identity and how they ended up in the river remain unknown.
The Source: A Public Information Officer from the City of Dallas provided the information in this article.