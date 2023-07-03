Kaboom Town draws thousands to Addison Circle Park

Those who were lucky enough to score a ticket packed Addison Circle Park for this year's Kaboom Town festivities. Thousands more watched from spots all over the area.

There was about 25,000 people at the park. That’s the limit for how many tickets were available.

Organizers say they try to make the show bigger and better every year.

People were enjoying the food, music and the airshow, but they all came for the fireworks.

Whether it’s the first time or an annual tradition, Kaboom Town in Addison has something for everyone.

The park had food, family-friendly activities, water slides and live musc.

The annual airshow featured an all-female crew this year.

The grand finale fireworks show is one of the largest in Texas.

Tickets to the event are free and made available on a first-come first served basis starting June 21.

Chelsea Brown is one of the 25,000 people who reserved a ticket.

"The very first day, my mom went online and she refreshed, refreshed, and she finally got her free six ticket," she said.

The event is sold out again this year.

Many more people pack parking lots, balconies and secret viewing spots to catch the show from outside the park.

Road closures started around 11 a.m. Monday and some will reopen after the fireworks show, others around midnight. A few will remain closed until July 5th.

Amy Bilecki and her family bought the hotel package for the event, hoping to avoid the traffic.

"This year, we wanted to be in the area because we always hate the drive home," she said.

Others like Brown are preparing for a long trip home.

"We’re gonna try to maybe hopefully leave early, but I don’t know. We’re gonna try to navigate through it," she said.

In the meantime, it’s all about enjoying the show.