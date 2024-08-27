Juveniles kidnapped from Dallas apartment, man found dead in Farmers Branch

article

The Brief Several unknown suspects abducted two juveniles and 33-year-old Nilzuly Arnaud Petit from an apartment complex on Fair Oaks Crossing early Saturday morning. Police believe the suspects took the trio to Farmers Branch, where they killed Petit. His body was found dumped on Valley View Lane. The juveniles were later found unharmed walking along the I-35 service road in Lewisville.



Investigators are searching for the people who killed a Dallas man and kidnapped two juveniles.

A passing motorist found the man’s body on Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch early Saturday morning.

Farmers Branch police now believe several people abducted 33-year-old Nilzuly Arnaud Petit and two juveniles that morning from an apartment complex in Dallas.

The suspects reportedly shot Petit in Farmers Branch and then took off again with the two juveniles.

They were later found unharmed walking on the Interstate 35 service road in Lewisville.

Investigators from Farmers Branch and Dallas are working together to try to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at (972) 919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.