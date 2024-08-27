Expand / Collapse search

Juveniles kidnapped from Dallas apartment, man found dead in Farmers Branch

By
Published  August 27, 2024 9:16am CDT
Farmers Branch
FOX 4
article

FARMERS BRANCH, Texas - Investigators are searching for the people who killed a Dallas man and kidnapped two juveniles.

A passing motorist found the man’s body on Valley View Lane in Farmers Branch early Saturday morning.

Farmers Branch police now believe several people abducted 33-year-old Nilzuly Arnaud Petit and two juveniles that morning from an apartment complex in Dallas.

The suspects reportedly shot Petit in Farmers Branch and then took off again with the two juveniles.

Featured

Dallas man shoots 2-year-old girl during road rage incident, police say
article

Dallas man shoots 2-year-old girl during road rage incident, police say

In an apparent road rage shooting, police say a 50-year-old man shot a toddler while her parents were on a DoorDash delivery. They say he even returned to the scene and gave cops a fake story. Here's what he said.

They were later found unharmed walking on the Interstate 35 service road in Lewisville.

Investigators from Farmers Branch and Dallas are working together to try to identify the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmers Branch Police Department at (972) 919-1406 or pdinfoandtips@farmersbranchtx.gov.