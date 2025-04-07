Juvenile shot in Southeast Dallas, police investigate

article

The Brief Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that happened in Southeast Dallas on Monday. Investigators say a juvenile was shot and taken to the hospital. The extent of the juvenile's injuries has not been released.



Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Monday morning.

Southeast Dallas Shooting

What we know:

Dallas Police say officers were called to the 4700 block of Meadow Street around 10 a.m. Monday.

When they arrived, they learned a juvenile had been shot and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released any details surrounding the shooting.

The identity, age and condition of the juvenile have not been released.

The shooting remains under investigation.