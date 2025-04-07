Juvenile shot in Southeast Dallas, police investigate
DALLAS - Dallas Police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured Monday morning.
Southeast Dallas Shooting
What we know:
Dallas Police say officers were called to the 4700 block of Meadow Street around 10 a.m. Monday.
When they arrived, they learned a juvenile had been shot and was taken to the hospital by private vehicle.
What we don't know:
Investigators have not released any details surrounding the shooting.
The identity, age and condition of the juvenile have not been released.
The shooting remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.