Juvenile killed in Fort Worth hit-and-run

article

Fort Worth police are searching for the driver who killed a juvenile in a hit-and-run crash.

It happened Thursday around 8 p.m. in the 3700 block of Stalcup Road.

Investigators say a juvenile was hit by a driver possibly in an SUV and immediately drove off.

The juvenile was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The medical examiner’s office will release the juvenile’s name once family members have been notified.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Fort Worth Police Department.