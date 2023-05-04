Denton man who committed murder while out on bond given 50-year prison sentence

article

A 28-year-old Denton man who murdered a man while out on bond for aggravated assault was sentenced to 50 years in prison for the crime.

Justin Broadnax was found guilty of a murder in Frisco back on August 21, 2021.

According to the Collin County District Attorney’s Office, Broadnax forced his way into an apartment while looking for his girlfriend.

The victim and his friends told Broadnax to leave, but he initially refused, before his girlfriend eventually convinced him to leave.

While they were leaving, Broadnax elbowed the victim in the face, leading to a fight.

During the fight, Broadnax pulled out a gun and shot the victim in the chest.

Broadnax fled to Houston, but was identified as the shooter and arrested three days later with assistance from U.S. Marshals.

It was found that Broadnax was out on bond at the time of the murder for an aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge out of Dallas seven months earlier.