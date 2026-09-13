Jury selection begins Monday in Dallas rapper Yella Beezy's capital murder trial
DALLAS - Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of Markies Conway, who is accused of orchestrating the 2020 killing of Dallas rapper Mo3.
Yella Beezy Trial
What we know:
Conway’s trial proceedings get underway as his defense team petitions the court for a delay. The judge is expected to rule on the request before jury selection begins.
Conway faces a capital murder charge in connection with the broad-daylight shooting of the rapper, whose legal name was Melvin Noble Jr., on Interstate 35 in Dallas back in 2020.
The trial follows the conviction of Kewon White, who was found guilty of capital murder earlier this month for pulling the trigger.
The Source: Information in this article is from previous FOX 4 coverage of the Yella Beezy capital murder trial.