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Jury selection begins Monday in Dallas rapper Yella Beezy's capital murder trial

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FOX Local
Dallas
Published September 13, 2026 8:47 AM CDT
Published September 13, 2026 8:47 AM CDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kewon White found guilty of capital murder in MO3 case
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kewon White found guilty of capital murder in MO3 case

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Kewon White found guilty of capital murder in MO3 case

Kewon White has been found guilty of capital murder in the 2020 killing of Dallas rapper MO3. MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble, was killed in an ambush on Interstate 35 in Dallas in 2020. Prosecutors alleged that another rapper, Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, hired White to carry out the murder over a long-running feud.

The Brief

    • Jury selection begins Monday in the capital murder trial of Markies Conway, accused of orchestrating the 2020 killing of Dallas rapper Mo3.
    • Conway’s defense team has requested a delay in trial proceedings, which the judge is expected to rule on before jury selection starts.
    • The trial follows the recent capital murder conviction of gunman Kewon White, who shot the rapper on I-35 in broad daylight.

DALLAS - Jury selection is slated to begin Monday in the capital murder trial of Markies Conway, who is accused of orchestrating the 2020 killing of Dallas rapper Mo3.

Yella Beezy Trial

What we know:

Conway’s trial proceedings get underway as his defense team petitions the court for a delay. The judge is expected to rule on the request before jury selection begins.

Related

Yella Beezy’s attorney wants his murder trial delayed
article

Yella Beezy’s attorney wants his murder trial delayed

Defense attorneys for Dallas rapper Yella Beezy filed a motion to delay his upcoming capital murder trial for allegedly paying Kewon White to kill rival rapper MO3.

Conway faces a capital murder charge in connection with the broad-daylight shooting of the rapper, whose legal name was Melvin Noble Jr., on Interstate 35 in Dallas back in 2020.

The trial follows the conviction of Kewon White, who was found guilty of capital murder earlier this month for pulling the trigger.

The Source: Information in this article is from previous FOX 4 coverage of the Yella Beezy capital murder trial.

DallasCrime and Public Safety