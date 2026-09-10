Blue Bell releases new White Chocolate Mocha flavor

The Brief Blue Bell has released a new limited-edition White Chocolate Mocha ice cream flavor, now available in pint and half-gallon sizes. The flavor features coffee ice cream blended with white chocolate flakes and a vanilla whipped cream swirl. Reviewers describe it as a light, sweet treat reminiscent of iced coffee or homemade vanilla with coffee hints.



Blue Bell has a new flavor out inspired by one of your favorite morning beverages.

White Chocolate Mocha Ice Cream

What we know:

The Texas-based company announced that its newest White Chocolate Mocha flavor will hit store shelves on Thursday.

It’s described as coffee-flavored ice cream with white chocolate flakes and a vanilla whipped cream swirl.

The new flavor is a limited release and comes in half gallon and pint sizes.

What they're saying:

The folks at Blue Bell said the new flavor is like iced coffee now in a carton.

"The ice cream is very light and has a deliciously sweet coffee flavor. The whipped topping swirl and white chocolate flakes are what elevate this ice cream from your average coffee to a decadent white chocolate mocha treat," said Sara Schramm, Blue Bell’s marketing brand manager.

Featured article

FOX 4's Good Day anchors also gave it a try.

"Who doesn’t love ice cream for breakfast, right?" said Brandon Todd. "I went right for the whipped cream swirl… and I’m all about the coffee flavored ice cream. This is good stuff."

Lauren Przybyl said it has more of a homemade vanilla flavor along with hints of coffee and white chocolate.

"They have come up with some great flavors this summer," added Chip Waggoner.