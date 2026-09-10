Trump visits National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington

The Brief President Donald Trump is touring the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington on Thursday afternoon and is expected to speak. The visit coincides with a two-day Republican midterm convention in Dallas. The museum is closed to the public all day.



President Donald Trump toured and spoke at the National Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington on Thursday.

Trump at the National Medal of Honor Museum

What we know:

The president received a private tour of the new museum and met more than a dozen of the living recipients of the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Trump's speech took a political tone at the beginning, while he railed against Democrats and threw his support behind Texas Attorney General and Republican Senate candidate Ken Paxton.

The president ended his speech by talking about Hershel "Woody" Williams National Medal of Honor Monument Location Act that was passed by Congress in August.

Image 1 of 5 ▼ President Donald Trump receives an award at the Medal of Honor Museum in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 10, 2026. From: FOX Local

What they're saying:

"When he died, Woody was the last surviving recipient from World War II," Trump said. "He did one of the most dangerous jobs of war and that's operating a flamethrower."

The bipartisan legislation sets the location for the National Medal of Honor Monument on the National Mall in Washington.

Trump was also named an honorary director of the museum and received the museum's "Champion of Honor" award.

Trump in Dallas

Trump and other Republican leaders have gathered in North Texas for a two-day midterm convention at the American Airlines Center in Dallas.

In his keynote speech on Wednesday night, the president promised Americans $5,000 in exchange for Republican votes in November.

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He’s expected to speak again on Thursday, along with Vice President JD Vance, Gov. Greg Abbott, Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, and U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz.