Junior high school student dies in shooting in Waxahachie

Waxahachie police are investigating the “unexplained” shooting death of a junior high school student.

Police said they got a call about shots being fired in the 800 block of E. Main Street around 10 p.m. Thursday. They found a teenager with gunshot wounds inside a home.

The teen was taken to the hospital and pronounced dead.

Waxahachie ISD confirmed the teen was a student at Coleman Junior High School.

“Waxahachie ISD grieves along with our student’s family and friends. We are providing support to students and staff members at Coleman Junior High and other campuses affected by this tragic loss,” a spokeswoman for the district said.

Police would not elaborate on the shooting and said investigators are treating the case as an unexplained death.

They are not looking for any suspects at this time.