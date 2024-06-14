Where to celebrate Juneteenth in DFW
Numerous Juneteenth events are being held across North Texas to celebrate the day slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.
The grandmother of Juneteenth and Fort Worth native Opal Lee was recently honored for her role in making Juneteenth a national holiday. As of 2021, President Biden officially added June 19 to the government holiday calendar.
If looking to celebrate, we complied a list of Juneteenth events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth.
Fair Park Juneteenth Festival of Service
When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 14 and 15
Where: Fair Park Automobile Building and African American Museum
This two-day free event begins with a community-clean up effort. Art, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment will also be featured at the event. For more information about the Fair Park Juneteenth Festival visit https://www.fairparkjuneteenth.com.
Juneteenth Celebration Concert
When: 6 to 10 p.m. on June 14
Where: Wayne Ferguson Plaza
The City of Lewisville is hosting a Juneteenth concert with Joyce Spencer, the Fingerprints, and the Don Diego Band. The event started in 2020 due to a recommendation from the Mayor’s Listen Learn Lead commission. To learn more about the concert, visit https://www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/community-relations-tourism/special-events-festivals/juneteenth.
Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk and Festival
When: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 15
Where: 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.
The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is hosting a 4K walk and free festival with live entertainment and vendors. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting 30 minutes later. To participate in the 4K, visit bit.ly/MLKJuneteenth24.
Juneteenth Celebration honoring black cowboys
When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15
Where: For Oak Cliff
Dare to Live Right (DTLR), a lifestyle retailer, is partnering with For Oak Cliff to host its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. The event will offer a famer’s market, a kids zone, live music, interactive displays, storytelling sessions and more. For additional details, use this link: https://www.foroakcliff.org/juneteenth.html.
Wilmer Juneteenth Celebration
When: 12 to 5 p.m. on June 15
Where: Wilmer City Hall Square
The City of Willmer’s Juneteenth Celebration will have live performances from the Blue Agave Band, food vendors, arts and crafts and more. Read more at this link: https://www.cityofwilmer.net/604/Juneteenth-Celebration.
Dallas Cowboys Juneteenth Celebration
When: 3 to 7 p.m. on June 15
Where: AT&T Stadium
AT&T Stadium is hosting a free Juneteenth celebration at Miller Lite House. Food trucks, live entertainment and pop-ups from black-owned businesses will all be available. Explore further information here: https://attstadium.com/events/juneteenth/
McKinney Juneteenth Celebration
When: 4 to 9.m. on June 15
Where: Finch Park
The City of McKinney is hosting their fourth annual Juneetenth celebration. The event will have numerous live artists and business vendors. Visit this link for more details: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/3366/Juneteenth-Celebration.
Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration
When: 5.pm on June 15
Where: Valley Ridge Park
The City of Cedar Hill is collaborating with the Best Southwest Cities to host the Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration. The free event will have live music, food vendors, remarks from Mayor Stephen Mason, a drone show and more. To learn more, visit this link: https://cedarhilltx.com/2450/June---BSW-Juneteenth-Celebration.
Plano Juneteenth
When: June 15 to June 29
Where: Various locations
The City of Plano is hosting Juneteenth events for a month long. Throughout the month, there will be a parade, fashion show, music festival and more. For further information, click here: https://planojuneteenth.com/.
Opal Lee Walk of Freedom
When: 9. a.m. on June 19
Where: African American Museum of Dallas
The Grandmother of Juneteenth, Dr. Opal Lee, is holding a walk in Fair Park to celebrate Juneteenth. To read more, visit: https://www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/opals-walk-for-freedom.
Juneteenth Market
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 22
Where: Loft Spaces
Organized by Manifest Your Purpose (MYP), a stationary company, the third annual Juneteenth market will host over 60 local black owned businesses. MYP is offering a $1,000 grant to one of the featured small businesses. To learn more about the event: view https://www.eventbrite.com/e/manifest-your-purpose-juneteenth-market-tickets-623322593657.