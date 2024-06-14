Where to celebrate Juneteenth in DFW

Numerous Juneteenth events are being held across North Texas to celebrate the day slaves in Texas learned they had been freed.

The grandmother of Juneteenth and Fort Worth native Opal Lee was recently honored for her role in making Juneteenth a national holiday. As of 2021, President Biden officially added June 19 to the government holiday calendar.

If looking to celebrate, we complied a list of Juneteenth events happening in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Fair Park Juneteenth Festival of Service

When: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on June 14 and 15

Where: Fair Park Automobile Building and African American Museum

This two-day free event begins with a community-clean up effort. Art, vendors, food trucks and live entertainment will also be featured at the event. For more information about the Fair Park Juneteenth Festival visit https://www.fairparkjuneteenth.com .

Juneteenth Celebration Concert

When: 6 to 10 p.m. on June 14

Where: Wayne Ferguson Plaza

The City of Lewisville is hosting a Juneteenth concert with Joyce Spencer, the Fingerprints, and the Don Diego Band. The event started in 2020 due to a recommendation from the Mayor’s Listen Learn Lead commission. To learn more about the concert, visit https://www.cityoflewisville.com/city-hall/city-departments/community-relations-tourism/special-events-festivals/juneteenth .

Juneteenth 4K Freedom Walk and Festival

When: 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. on June 15

Where: 2922 MLK Jr. Blvd.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Center is hosting a 4K walk and free festival with live entertainment and vendors. Registration will begin at 8:30 a.m., and the ceremony will begin at 9 a.m. with the walk starting 30 minutes later. To participate in the 4K, visit bit.ly/MLKJuneteenth24 .

Juneteenth Celebration honoring black cowboys

When: 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on June 15

Where: For Oak Cliff

Dare to Live Right (DTLR), a lifestyle retailer, is partnering with For Oak Cliff to host its fourth annual Juneteenth celebration. The event will offer a famer’s market, a kids zone, live music, interactive displays, storytelling sessions and more. For additional details, use this link: https://www.foroakcliff.org/juneteenth.html .

Wilmer Juneteenth Celebration

When: 12 to 5 p.m. on June 15

Where: Wilmer City Hall Square

The City of Willmer’s Juneteenth Celebration will have live performances from the Blue Agave Band, food vendors, arts and crafts and more. Read more at this link: https://www.cityofwilmer.net/604/Juneteenth-Celebration .

Dallas Cowboys Juneteenth Celebration

When: 3 to 7 p.m. on June 15

Where: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium is hosting a free Juneteenth celebration at Miller Lite House. Food trucks, live entertainment and pop-ups from black-owned businesses will all be available. Explore further information here: https://attstadium.com/events/juneteenth/

McKinney Juneteenth Celebration

When: 4 to 9.m. on June 15

Where: Finch Park

The City of McKinney is hosting their fourth annual Juneetenth celebration. The event will have numerous live artists and business vendors. Visit this link for more details: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/3366/Juneteenth-Celebration .

Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration

When: 5.pm on June 15

Where: Valley Ridge Park

The City of Cedar Hill is collaborating with the Best Southwest Cities to host the Best Southwest Juneteenth Celebration. The free event will have live music, food vendors, remarks from Mayor Stephen Mason, a drone show and more. To learn more, visit this link: https://cedarhilltx.com/2450/June---BSW-Juneteenth-Celebration .

Plano Juneteenth

When: June 15 to June 29

Where: Various locations

The City of Plano is hosting Juneteenth events for a month long. Throughout the month, there will be a parade, fashion show, music festival and more. For further information, click here: https://planojuneteenth.com/ .

Opal Lee Walk of Freedom

When: 9. a.m. on June 19

Where: African American Museum of Dallas

The Grandmother of Juneteenth, Dr. Opal Lee, is holding a walk in Fair Park to celebrate Juneteenth. To read more, visit: https://www.fairparkdallas.com/events/detail/opals-walk-for-freedom .

Juneteenth Market

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on June 22

Where: Loft Spaces

Organized by Manifest Your Purpose (MYP), a stationary company, the third annual Juneteenth market will host over 60 local black owned businesses. MYP is offering a $1,000 grant to one of the featured small businesses. To learn more about the event: view https://www.eventbrite.com/e/manifest-your-purpose-juneteenth-market-tickets-623322593657 .



