Judge Tammy Kemp recused from DA John Creuzot’s contempt case

State District Judge Tammy Kemp has been removed from presiding over the contempt of court case she brought against Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot.

Visiting Judge Bob Brotherton made the decision Friday morning at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Downtown Dallas.

Judge Kemp held Creuzot in contempt during the murder trial for former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger. She said he violated a gag order.

Creuzot sat for an interview with FOX 4 several days before the trial and answered questions, including some about the trial. The interview aired the night before the trial.

When Judge Kemp found out, she could not hide her frustration.

“Our elected DA did an interview about this trial?” she asked.

That reaction was part of the reason Creuzot’s attorneys argued Kemp should not preside over the case. They believe she is biased and cannot be impartial.

“When the business of judging becomes personal, the judge needs to walk away. In all the wisdom that I’ve learned... I’m a former sportswriter and legal analyst. I learned more from having been a sportswriter and having done TV than those dusty law books. And it’s true that ultimately No. 1 when the business of judging becomes personal our judicial heritage is rich in texture that the judge needs to walk away,” said Attorney Brian Wice.

Creuzot’s attorneys also argue the gag order was unconstitutional and said either way he did not violate it.

Judge Kemp was not allowed to be in the courtroom because she was the subject of the hearing.