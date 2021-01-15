Judge says Collin County needs more vaccine doses

article

Collin County’s top elected official said the state has not sent enough vaccine doses there.

Judge Chris Hill said the county has the worst ratio of doses received compared to population in the state.

He said there are several mega centers in Collin County ready to vaccinate thousands of people per day but the doses haven’t arrived.

There are about 90,000 people waiting on Collin County’s vaccination list.

Find & Register for a Vaccine

TEXAS DSHS VACCINE INFO: The state health department has lists and maps that are updated regularly with vaccine provider and allocation information. www.dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx

DALLAS COUNTY: To get a vaccine at Dallas County’s COVID-19 vaccine mega site at Fair Park, residents must register online at www.dallascounty.org/covid-19/covid-19-vaccination.php. The county is currently working on setting up a hotline for residents without a computer. For all other COVID-19 inquires, call 972-692-2780. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 9-5 p.m. The county is also encouraging all residents to check the list from DSHS or reach out to their current healthcare provider to find a vaccine.

TARRANT COUNTY: Tarrant County can register for a vaccine appointment at tcph.quickbase.com/db/bq3q4uet8. Residents who do not have access to a computer can call 817-248-6299. Hours of operation are Monday-Friday 8-5 p.m.

DENTON COUNTY: The Denton County Public Health Department is currently at capacity. Residents are encouraged to register online at DentonCounty.gov/VACCINE or DentonCounty.gov/COVID19vaccine.

COLLIN COUNTY: The Collin County Health Department’s waitlist and vaccine registration website is located at www.collincountytx.gov/healthcare_services/Pages/COVID19vaccines.aspx. For questions, contact 972-548-4744 weekdays from 7:30-11 a.m. & 1-4 p.m.