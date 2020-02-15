Judge refuses to lower bond for former Dallas priest accused of sexually abusing children

article

A judge refused to reduce the bond of a former Dallas Catholic priest accused of sexually assaulting children.

Bond for Richard Thomas Brown.is still $100,000.

The arrest affidavit describes psychologist reports from the 1990s in which Brown admitted to abusing several children during his time with the Dallas Catholic Diocese.

Brown was arrested last month in Missouri.

RELATED: Former North Texas Catholic priest accused of abusing children, arrested in Missouri

He is among 32 priests the diocese lists as "credibly accused" of sexually abusing children over the past 70-years.

Some of those priests are no longer living.