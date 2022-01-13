Judge: No probable cause found for Cy-Fair ISD teacher allegedly putting COVID-positive son in trunk

A judge Thursday did not find probable cause for a Cy-Fair ISD teacher, Sarah Beam, for allegedly putting her COVID-positive son in the trunk of her car.

Beam, 42, was charged with endangering a child after an official witness reportedly found her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car at a Houston-area drive-thru COVID-19 testing site. The witness told police that she saw Beam open the trunk and found her son was face down inside, unharmed.

According to the charging documents, Beam told the witness that her child was in the trunk because he had previously tested positive for COVID-19 and as a result, wanted to "prevent her from getting exposed to possible COVID" while driving him to get additional testing at the stadium.

She bonded out of jail over the weekend and made an appearance in court Thursday, where a judge did not find probable cause. However, we do not know at this time if charges will be dropped or not and the case may be brought before a grand jury.

School officials with Cy-Fair ISD confirmed to FOX 26 that Beam most recently worked as a teacher in CFISD and is currently on administrative leave.

"We will review all the evidence gathered by police and make a determination on how to proceed, including the possibility of presenting this case to a grand jury, so that representatives of the people of Harris County can decide whether a criminal charge is appropriate," Harris Co. District Attorney's Office spokesperson Dane Schiller said in a statement. "We absolutely respect the judge’s ruling and we will continue with our work."