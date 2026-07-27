Judge allows select Yella Beezy rap songs to be played in Mo3 murder trial

The Brief Dallas rapper Yella Beezy faces capital murder charges for allegedly hiring a hitman to shoot rival rapper MO3 on a highway in 2020. A Dallas County judge has allowed prosecutors to use two Yella Beezy songs and one Mo3 song, which seemingly speak to their feud, to be played in court as evidence. Prosecutors argued other songs' lyrics explain the motive behind the killing, while the defense argued rap lyrics should not be taken as fact.



Certain songs will be allowed to be played in a murder trial involving Dallas rapper Yella Beezy, but songs prosecutors argued explain the motive behind Mo3's murder will not be allowed.

Yella Beezy murder trial

What's New:

A Dallas County judge ruled that two songs by Yella Beezy and one song by Mo3 will be allowed to be played in court.

Lyrics in the songs seemingly speak to the two rappers' feud.

However, the judge did not allow songs that prosecutors argue explain the motive behind Mo3's killing to be played.

Yella Beezy's defense argued the lyrics involve playing a character, and should not be taken as fact.

A Yella Beezy Instagram live video from the day of Mo3's murder was also not allowed to be played.

Witness list

The prosecution's witness list was also revealed. Witnesses include:

Kewon White and Devin Brown (others charged in connection)

Benjamin Rainwater (MO3's manager)

D'Andrea Harris (Yella Beezy's girlfriend)

Nichole Noble (MO3's mom)

Dallas rapper Trap Boy Freddy is also on the witness list. Trap Boy Freddy has recorded songs with Yella Beezy, but has not been charged in this case.

The backstory:

Yella Beezy, whose real name is Markies Conway, is accused of hiring someone to kill rival rapper MO3, whose real name is Melvin Noble.

Prosecutors also claim Conway's lyrics reveal a bounty was placed on Noble, and that he later celebrated his death. The defense argues the lyrics are artistic expression and not facts.

If Conway is convicted of capital murder, he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison without parole or the death penalty.

What's next:

MO3’s Murder

Dallas rapper MO3

The backstory:

Conway, 33, was arrested in March 2025 after a Dallas County grand jury indicted him on a charge of capital murder while remuneration. Capital murder with remuneration means hiring someone to commit murder.

Prosecutors allege Conway orchestrated the "hit" on his rap rival. Noble was gunned down in broad daylight on Nov. 11, 2020, while driving on Interstate 35E in Dallas.

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Conway is accused of hiring Kewon Dontrell White to carry out the shooting because of a long-standing feud between the two artists.

White was arrested in December 2020 and is currently serving an 8-year and 9-month federal prison sentence on firearm charges related to the incident. He will face trial for Noble's murder on Aug. 24.