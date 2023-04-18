Jonas Brothers performing 'secret show' in Dallas-Fort Worth later this month

The Jonas Brothers are planning to perform somewhere in Dallas-Fort Worth in just a few days, but they aren't telling us where!

On Tuesday, the JoBros Instagram account posted the dates for "three secret shows" in Los Angeles, DFW and Baltimore later this month.

They will perform in Los Angeles on April 25, in Dallas-Fort Worth on April 26 and Baltimore on April 28, but the locations have not been announced.

The band says you can register between now and noon Thursday for a chance to buy tickets.

Those who register will be entered in a lottery-style process for a ticket.

The Jonas Brothers released their new single "Waffle House" earlier this month, ahead of dropping their new album titled ‘The Album’ on May 12.

This will be the second Jonas Brothers show in DFW in the last year.

The Jonas Brothers performed at AT&T Stadium in Arlington during halftime of the Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving Day game last year.