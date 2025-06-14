Jonas Brothers announce venue changes for JONAS20 tour; Moving from Arlington to Dallas

article

The Brief The Jonas Brothers have changed venues for six shows on their upcoming JONAS20 anniversary tour. The North Texas concert, previously set for August 31 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, will now take place at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, still on August 31, according to the band. Ticket holders for the old venues will receive automatic refunds and priority pre-sale access for new tickets.



The Jonas Brothers sent a note to fans on Friday, June 13, explaining a major update involving venues in six different cities on their upcoming JONAS20 anniversary tour.

The North Texas concert, previously set for August 31 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, will now take place at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas, still on August 31, according to the band.

What they're saying:

"To the fans, we’re so excited to get out and be with you for our 20th Anniversary Tour! Every decision we make is with you in mind, ensuring the best experience for our incredible fans," the band wrote in a post from their Instagram Story and also directly sent the message to fans on their Team Jonas mailing list.

"We’re making some venue changes, to 6 shows only, but rest assured, all performances are still happening on the SAME DATES and in the SAME CITIES."

They’ll now be making stops at the following venues:

Aug. 12 at Jiffy Lube Live in Washington, D.C.

Aug. 14 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion in Philadelphia.

Aug. 26 at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre in Tinley Park, Illinois.

Aug. 28 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Aug. 31 at Dos Equis Pavilion in Dallas.

Sept. 6 at Intuit Dome in Los Angeles.

Dig deeper:

The letter further explained that ticket holders to shows at the previously assigned venues would not only receive full, automatic refunds for their original tickets, but they'd also get "first priority pre-sale access" to tickets at the new venues via their Ticketmaster accounts.

The tour update arrives just hours after the Jonas Brothers released their brand-new live album, Live From the 02 Arena.

Big picture view:

The Jonas Brothers’ 20th anniversary tour will kick off August 10 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, just two days after Greetings from Your Hometown drops in full. Read the band’s full statement about the tour’s changes in venue on their Instagram Stories.